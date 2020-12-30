Analysts Anticipate The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.90 Million

Brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.50 million and the highest is $869.20 million. The Toro reported sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,086. The Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $1,917,923. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at $18,267,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

