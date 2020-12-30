Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.46 Million

Brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce sales of $453.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $458.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $331.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,580. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $61,382,099. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

