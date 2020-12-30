Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $15.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.