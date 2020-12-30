Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $15.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

