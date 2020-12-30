Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.17. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

ALXN opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

