Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $7.22. Biogen reported earnings of $8.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.42 to $35.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $243.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.