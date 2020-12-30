Analysts Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FURY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:FURY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 7,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.28.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

