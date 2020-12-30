Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce sales of $30.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $25.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $129.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.68 billion to $131.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.48 billion to $137.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $266.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.