Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce sales of $30.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $25.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $129.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.68 billion to $131.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.48 billion to $137.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $266.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

