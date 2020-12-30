Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Price Target at $31.86

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

CCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $29.69 on Friday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in Clarivate by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 1,018,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 252,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

