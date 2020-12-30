Analysts Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $6,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

