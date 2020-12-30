Analyzing ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY)

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Discovery and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Discovery $1.52 million 11.09 $1.56 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.44 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Discovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Health Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Health Discovery has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Discovery and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Discovery N/A -36.11% -28.91% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Discovery and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; SVM- recursive feature elimination that utilizes the pattern to identify and rank order the data points; Fractal Genomic Modeling, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

