Analyzing Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 21.11% 13.94% 2.75% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $130.90 million 0.65 $3.62 million $0.02 119.50 Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.79 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

