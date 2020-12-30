Analyzing Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) & Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -16.04% 33.61% 10.63% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -227.19%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Panther Mining and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.77%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.54 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.53 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Dakota Territory Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Dakota Territory Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It also holds interest in the Maitland Gold Property located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.