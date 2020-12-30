Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $54.94 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitMax, Coinone and Coinall. In the last week, Ankr has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00301821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.02055188 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX, Upbit, Coinone, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Coinall, Bithumb, ABCC, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Bitinka and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

