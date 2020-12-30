Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $6.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, CoinExchange and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.01984321 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bithumb, KuCoin, Coinall, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Binance DEX, Bitinka, ABCC, Upbit, CoinExchange, BitMax, Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

