Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.21. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 280 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

