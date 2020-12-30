Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Down 0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.29 and last traded at $107.29. 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.