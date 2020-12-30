ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.67

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 4137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.