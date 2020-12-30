Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.95

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

