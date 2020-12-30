Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.70

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 195,943 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

