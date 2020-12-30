APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 463605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

