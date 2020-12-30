APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 463605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
