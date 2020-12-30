APIX (APIX) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $138,832.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00582799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313620 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052780 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

