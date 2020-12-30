Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $132.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $132.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $13,439,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.1% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

