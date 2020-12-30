Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

