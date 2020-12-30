Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

