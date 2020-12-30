Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 6,162,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,799% from the average daily volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after buying an additional 131,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

