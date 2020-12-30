AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.09

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.09 and last traded at $137.09, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

