AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 267,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVP. TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

