AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,470 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 255.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $210,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

TRWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

TRWH stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

