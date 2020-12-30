AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,130 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 380.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

SAFM opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $177.31.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

