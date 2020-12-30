AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waitr by 3,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waitr by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $335.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

