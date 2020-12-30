AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Joint worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Joint by 17.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

