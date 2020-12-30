AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,075 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Calithera Biosciences worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

