ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

