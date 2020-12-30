Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACA. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Arcosa stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.