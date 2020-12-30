Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $46.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

