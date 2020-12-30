Argus Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $110.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.