Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of ARKAY traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

