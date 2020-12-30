ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

