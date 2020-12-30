Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $43,168.94 and $14,566.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,959.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $736.53 or 0.02634270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00467156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.59 or 0.01275379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00577842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00233872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,764,220 coins and its circulating supply is 7,719,676 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

