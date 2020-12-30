Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Shares Up 3.8%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.34. 29,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 13,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 June 2020, investment properties under management stands at S$12.75 billion, comprising 197 properties across the developed markets of Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

