Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($18.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.87) to ($13.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period.

AHT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

