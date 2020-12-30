ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.19

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.50.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

