Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.96

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.96 and traded as high as $1,976.40. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $1,969.00, with a volume of 1,211,584 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 563.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,240,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,335,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £1,801,002.60 ($2,353,021.43).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.