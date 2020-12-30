ATN (ATN) Reaches Market Cap of $880,747.31

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, ATN has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $880,747.31 and $22,272.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00580149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00311774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00052747 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

