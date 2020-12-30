Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

