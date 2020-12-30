Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Trading Down 4.4%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.09. 334,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 135,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$90.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.77.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$38,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,700,387.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

