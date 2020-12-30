Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.55. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 4,176 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

