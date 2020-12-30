Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.