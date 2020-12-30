Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires £12,953.65 in Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,953.65 ($16,924.03).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 492.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. Avast Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVST. Citigroup began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

