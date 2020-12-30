Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires £12,953.65 in Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,953.65 ($16,924.03).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 492.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. Avast Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVST. Citigroup began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

