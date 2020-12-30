Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Tops $712,834.99

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $712,834.99 and approximately $54,134.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.70 or 0.01994937 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.